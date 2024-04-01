True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $218.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,835,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 23.6% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $218,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after purchasing an additional 702,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after purchasing an additional 429,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,429,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,746,000 after buying an additional 519,561 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.67 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

