True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,539 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $51.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

