True Link Financial Advisors LLC Invests $286,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,793 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,170,551,000 after purchasing an additional 410,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $175.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.54.

Read Our Latest Report on General Electric

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.