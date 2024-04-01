True Link Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 in the last 90 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Agilent Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of A stock opened at $145.51 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $151.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.11.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.38%.
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
