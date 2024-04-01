True Link Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.4% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $30.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

