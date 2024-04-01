True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,139 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1664 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.