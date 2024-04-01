True Link Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in AT&T by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,006 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

