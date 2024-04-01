True Link Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,688,000.

EFG opened at $103.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

