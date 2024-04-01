Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,339 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after buying an additional 267,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $903.56 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $778.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $578.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

