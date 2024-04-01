Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Short Interest Up 26.2% in March

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 29th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Turbo Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turbo Energy stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Turbo Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TURB opened at $1.15 on Monday. Turbo Energy has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12.

About Turbo Energy

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, Europe, and internationally. Its products include lithium-ion batteries; inverters; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

