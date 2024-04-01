U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lowered by Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

