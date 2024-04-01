Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Short Interest Update

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the February 29th total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 962,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Udemy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $10.98 on Monday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,860,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,860,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,141.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $673,734. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $65,721,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,661,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,668 shares during the period. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,390,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after buying an additional 1,433,980 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

