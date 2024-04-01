United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UG stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.29%.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

