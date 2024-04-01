United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 29th total of 100,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Get United Maritime alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Maritime by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Maritime during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in United Maritime during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in United Maritime during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Maritime Price Performance

NASDAQ USEA opened at 2.61 on Monday. United Maritime has a twelve month low of 2.01 and a twelve month high of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is 2.71 and its 200 day moving average is 2.53.

United Maritime Announces Dividend

United Maritime ( NASDAQ:USEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. United Maritime had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of 11.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. United Maritime’s payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

United Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.