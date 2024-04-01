Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 29th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 23.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 82.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

ULH opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $377.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

About Universal Logistics



Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

See Also

