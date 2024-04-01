Values Added Financial LLC Sells 169 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Values Added Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,312 shares of company stock valued at $37,268,315. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.93 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.78 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.