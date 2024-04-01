VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.