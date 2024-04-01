Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $131.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.01. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $93.47 and a 52 week high of $132.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

