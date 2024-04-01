Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.31 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

