Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,163,000 after buying an additional 156,608 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTIP opened at $47.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

