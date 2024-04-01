Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.07 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.