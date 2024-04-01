Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $156,481,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $260.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

