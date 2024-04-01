Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 121.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of VIOO opened at $101.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $102.03.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
