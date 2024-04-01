W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Decreased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

