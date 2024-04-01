Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Increased by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.