Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.76.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $383.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

