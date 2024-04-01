Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XYL opened at $129.24 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.90.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

