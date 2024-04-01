Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Zynex by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 49.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $12.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $397.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.74. Zynex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Zynex had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

