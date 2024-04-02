14,000 Shares in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,618 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE ODC opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.65. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 10.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In related news, VP Aaron Christiansen sold 1,070 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $70,951.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

See Also

