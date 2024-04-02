2,940 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Boston Properties Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.15.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 323.97%.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
