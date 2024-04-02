2,991 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,501 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.48.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 27,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,934.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $420.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.13 and a 200 day moving average of $392.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $313.47 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

