3,746 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $155.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,799 shares of company stock worth $34,971,139 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.