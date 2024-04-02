4,657 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
ISTB opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00.
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
