4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Down 7.5% After Insider Selling

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.48. Approximately 350,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,156,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Specifically, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $827,266.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,185,087 shares in the company, valued at $24,069,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $10,546,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,467 shares of company stock worth $15,248,618. Insiders own 10.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,466,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Further Reading

