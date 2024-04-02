5,776 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,379,000 after buying an additional 211,108 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,734,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHO opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.98.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
