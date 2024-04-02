7,364 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.