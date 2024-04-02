749 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $634,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $2,171,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $161,257,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $22,183,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,162,408 shares of company stock valued at $154,412,919 over the last quarter.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

About Liberty Live Group

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.