A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Jonathan David Kemp Sells 2,000 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan David Kemp sold 2,000 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.04), for a total value of £11,220 ($14,084.86).
A.G. BARR Stock Performance
BAG stock opened at GBX 582 ($7.31) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 539.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 515.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £652.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,940.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 446 ($5.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 587 ($7.37).
A.G. BARR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. This represents a yield of 2.41%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is currently 4,333.33%.
About A.G. BARR
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
