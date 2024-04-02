A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Jonathan David Kemp Sells 2,000 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan David Kemp sold 2,000 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.04), for a total value of £11,220 ($14,084.86).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

BAG stock opened at GBX 582 ($7.31) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 539.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 515.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £652.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,940.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 446 ($5.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 587 ($7.37).

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. This represents a yield of 2.41%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is currently 4,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAG shares. Barclays raised A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.55) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on A.G. BARR

About A.G. BARR

(Get Free Report)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.