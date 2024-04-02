Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Position Increased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

