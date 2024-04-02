Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Position Increased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $17.94.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
About Abrdn Healthcare Investors
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Healthcare Investors
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.