ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Short Interest Up 8.2% in March

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,800 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 868,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ADCT opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $366.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 248,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 202,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

