Adicet Bio (ACET) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/22/2024 – Adicet Bio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2024 – Adicet Bio had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Adicet Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Adicet Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Adicet Bio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2024 – Adicet Bio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2024 – Adicet Bio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2024 – Adicet Bio had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Adicet Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 3,125,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,063,261.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 80.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 114.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

