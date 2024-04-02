Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMD opened at $183.34 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $296.30 billion, a PE ratio of 352.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

