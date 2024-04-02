AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 3,496 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,964 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,159 shares during the period. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,463,000.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

