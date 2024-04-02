AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 88 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH opened at $227.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $239.14.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.