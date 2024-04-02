AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 575 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,041,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after buying an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2479 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.