AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after buying an additional 1,004,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,310,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after acquiring an additional 144,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,014,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,734,000 after acquiring an additional 165,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after acquiring an additional 826,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE:HRL opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

