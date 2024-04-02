AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 347.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,313,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,508.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,478.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,448.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,272.43 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

