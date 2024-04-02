AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after buying an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after acquiring an additional 477,235 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

View Our Latest Report on AWK

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.