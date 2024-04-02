AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4,345.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 35.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Watsco Stock Up 0.4 %

WSO stock opened at $433.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.79 and a 12 month high of $441.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Watsco



Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

