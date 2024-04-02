AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.